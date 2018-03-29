Register
19:43 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Malala Yousafzai

    Malala Returns to Pakistan for the First Time after Taliban Assassination Bid

    © AFP 2018/ ODD ANDERSEN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, a global icon of girls’ education, was given a rousing welcome on social media by fans in Pakistan and India, with experts calling her a sign of hope for South Asian children and their future.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — On her first trip to her native Pakistan after surviving an assassination attempt at the hands of Islamist extremists six years ago, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai met Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday.

    "Malala is not just a name, she represents the hope and aspirations of many children of South Asia who continue to suffer from the religious, caste and bigotry laws forbidding equal opportunities for their growth," Shiney Anil, Program Officer of Jovita, a child rights and protection organization working in India told Sputnik. 

    According to local news reports, Malala and her family met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the capital, Islamabad. She is, however, unlikely to visit her hometown in northwestern Pakistan due to security reasons.

    READ MORE: In the Firing Line Again: Malala Criticized Over Jeans and Boots

    Reuters quoted Malala's unnamed relative as saying that although the Nobel laureate wanted to go home, she was denied permission by the Pakistani authorities, who took her safety into consideration. 

    Pakistani television channel Geo TV telecasted footage of Malala arriving at Islamabad airport and being escorted out in a car amid tight security. 

    Malala, now 20 years old, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for championing the cause of women's education in Pakistan. The youngest Nobel laureate now lives in Britain and is pursuing higher studies at Oxford University.

    In 2012, a short time after Malala wrote a popular blog on the BBC Urdu service advocating girls' education, a group of Taliban gunmen intercepted the school bus she was traveling in with her friends and reportedly asked: "Who is Malala?" After identifying her, the gunmen shot her in the head. Malala, then in her early teens, miraculously survived after her treatment in Britain, and lived on to become an icon of girls' education and child rights.

    Her innumerable fans from India and Pakistan, including celebrities, took to social media to welcome their hero back to Pakistan. 

    Related:

    In the Firing Line Again: Malala Criticized Over Jeans and Boots
    Malala Yousafzai's Would-be Assassin Killed in Shootout in Pakistan
    Malala, 20-Year-Old Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Accepted Into Oxford University
    Canada to Grant Honorary Citizenship to Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai
    Tags:
    attempted murder, Nobel Peace Prize, education, children, Nobel committee, Malala Yousafzai, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    The New Low
    The New Low
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse