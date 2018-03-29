Hackers Used 50,000 Video Cameras in Japan to Carry Out DDoS Attacks

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Experts of the Russian Dr. WEB Anti-Virus company detected 50,000 video cameras in Japan, which were being used by hackers to carry out distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks worldwide, the firm's CEO, Boris Sharov, told Sputnik.

"We have just presented data on 50,000 addresses in Japan, where the DDoS attacks came from. There were video cameras, infected with Linux malware. It was the Mirai botnet, which attacked computers across the world and carried out major DDoS attacks," Sharov said.

He noted that nowadays, a lot of devices of the Internet of Things (IoT) are made by "irresponsible manufacturers" and are soft targets for hackers, who are using them to carry out DDoS attacks.

A DDoS attack is an attempt at making an online service unavailable by overwhelming it with traffic from multiple sources.