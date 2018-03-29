Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Returns to Pakistan – Reports

Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan overnight, nearly six years after being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman, local media reported Thursday.

She was spotted at the Benazir Bhutto international airport in the Punjab province in the company of her parents and the head of the charitable Malala Fund, according to the Geo News channel.

© AP Photo/ Mohammad Sajjad Pakistan Actively Integrating into SCO Counterterrorism Actions

During her first visit to Pakistan since the assault, the 20-year-old female rights activist will take part in a Meet Malala show and hold talks with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Malala was targeted for writing a blog on the life under the hardline Islamic group’s rule in her native Swat Valley when she was a schoolgirl. She was shot at on a school bus in 2012 and underwent two surgeries in the United Kingdom.

In 2014, Malala was awarded a Nobel peace prize for her struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for defending the right of all children to education.