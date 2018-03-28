Register
    A visitor views a classic Jaguar E-Type modified with an electric engine on display at the Jaguar Land Rover 'Tech Fest' in London

    Jaguar Land Rover, Waymo Strike $1.3Bln Deal to Build 20,000 Self-Driving Cars

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Jaguar Land Rover is a subsidiary of India’s Tata Motors and Waymo is the autonomous car technology subsidiary of Google. Both the companies will work together to design and engineer a self-driving version of the Jaguar I-PACE fully electric SUV.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has struck a major deal worth over $1.3 billion with Waymo for the manufacturing and supply of up to 20,000 self-driving cars. Waymo is Google's self-driving car technology arm and is preparing to launch the autonomous car service later this year.

    "Our passion for further advancing smart mobility needs expert long-term partners. In joining forces with Waymo we are pioneering to push the boundaries of technology," Ralf Speth, chief executive officer, JLR said.

    The Jaguar I-PACE was launched earlier this month and is the company's first full-electric SUV. To date, Waymo is the only company with a fleet of fully self-driving cars — with no one in the front seat — on public roads. Later this year Waymo will launch the world's first self-driving transportation service allowing members of the public to use Waymo's app to request a vehicle. The carmaker has vowed to make electrified versions of all its models by 2020.

    READ MORE: WATCH Dramatic Footage of First Deadly Accident Involving Self-Driving Uber Car

    "Up to 20,000 I-PACEs will be built in the first two years of production and be available for riders of Waymo's driverless service, serving a potential one million trips per day," JLR said in a statement.

    The announcement comes nine days after an autonomous Uber sports utility vehicle (SUV) struck and killed a pedestrian in a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona in the US — the first life claimed during the testing of self-driving vehicles. In wake of the Uber crash, chipmaker Nvidia announced the suspension of its testing, following the footsteps of Toyota and nuTonomy.

