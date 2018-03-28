Register
15:20 GMT +328 March 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump gives thumbs-up as he returns from Palm Beach, Florida, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., March 25, 2018

    Trump Looking Forward to Meeting Kim, But in Meantime Wants 'Maximum Pressure'

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Asia & Pacific
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was looking forward to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, adding that there was a good chance Kim would now "do what is right for his people and for humanity."

    In addition, Trump noted in his tweet that North Korean leader's meeting with Chinese president went well and Kim now looks forward to "meeting with me." Earlier, North and South Korean media outlets confirmed the meeting between Kim Jong Un and  Xi Jinping  after South Korean intelligence reported that Kim had visited Beijing with his wife. 

    ​Received message last night from XI JINPING of China that his meeting with KIM JONG UN went very well and that KIM looks forward to his meeting with me. In the meantime, and unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost!

    Trump's statement comes after the North Korean leader confirmed willingness to maintain dialogue with Washington and hold a meeting with the US president.

    READ MORE: China Hopes North Korea, US to Take Measures for Start of Dialogue

    Earlier in March, the Dong-A Ilbo newspaper reported that Kim spoke about the intention to normalize relations with Washington during a meeting with a South Korean delegation in Pyongyang, noting that his final goal was to sign a peace agreement with the US and establish diplomatic ties, possibly including the opening of a US embassy in Pyongyang.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, attends a breakfast meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, March 23, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    Cold War 'Fusion': May Steers UK Towards Information War With Russia, N Korea
    On March 9, Trump accepted the invitation to meet with Kim by the end of May following months of heightened tensions and exchanges of frequent military threats between the two leaders. Donald Trump said later that he expected "tremendous success" in solving the North Korean issue, saying that he expected Pyongyang to cease its ballistic missile and nuclear tests, as well as denulearize.

    The thaw in ties between Pyongyang and Washington followed months of escalating tensions caused by North Korea's missile and nuclear tests carried out in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Moscow welcomed the announcement of a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as it is needed for the settlement of the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

