Trump Looking Forward to Meeting Kim, But in Meantime Wants 'Maximum Pressure'

In addition, Trump noted in his tweet that North Korean leader's meeting with Chinese president went well and Kim now looks forward to "meeting with me." Earlier, North and South Korean media outlets confirmed the meeting between Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping after South Korean intelligence reported that Kim had visited Beijing with his wife.
For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility. Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018
Received message last night from XI JINPING of China that his meeting with KIM JONG UN went very well and that KIM looks forward to his meeting with me. In the meantime, and unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018
Trump's statement comes after the North Korean leader confirmed willingness to maintain dialogue with Washington and hold a meeting with the US president.
Earlier in March, the Dong-A Ilbo newspaper reported that Kim spoke about the intention to normalize relations with Washington during a meeting with a South Korean delegation in Pyongyang, noting that his final goal was to sign a peace agreement with the US and establish diplomatic ties, possibly including the opening of a US embassy in Pyongyang.
