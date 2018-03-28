Kim Jong-un Confirms Readiness to Meet With US President - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has confirmed his readiness to hold dialogue with South Korea and the United States on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and meet with the presidents of these countries, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Xinhua news agency, Kim Jong-un said that Pyongyang was "determined to transform the inter-Korean ties into a relationship of reconciliation and cooperation and hold summit between the heads of the two sides."

The North Korean leader also confirmed willingness to maintain dialogue with Washington and hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"The issue of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula can be resolved, if south Korea and the United States respond to our efforts with goodwill, create an atmosphere of peace and stability while taking progressive and synchronous measures for the realization of peace," Kim Jong-un was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Moreover, North Korean leader noted that the situation on the Korean peninsula has started to get better.

"Kim Jong-un said that the situation on the Korean peninsula has started to get better after North Korea took the initiative to ease tensions and put forward proposals for peace talks," Kim Jong-un was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

President Xi Jinping, on his part, reportedly confirmed that there have been progress in the situation on the Korean peninsula since the start of 2018 and added that Beijing appreciates Pyongyang's efforts on this track.

On March 25-28, Kim Jong-un reportedly paid an unofficial visit to China, which has become his first foreign visit as the country's leader. During the visit, he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, at the end of the visit Kim sent an invitation to Xi to visit North Korea and expressed "satisfaction with the coincidence of positions on issues of mutual interest."

Xi reportedly accepted the invitation.