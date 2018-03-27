Afghanistan Reportedly Summons Pakistani Diplomat Over Shelling on Border

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistan’s charge d’affaires in Kabul was summoned to the Afghan Foreign Ministry over the ongoing artillery shelling by Pakistani forces in eastern Afghanistan, local media reported Tuesday, citing the ministry.

The Pakistani diplomat was asked to convey the Afghan government's concerns to the Pakistani authorities, urging them to take immediate steps and halt the attack, the Khaama news agency reported.

READ MORE: Pakistan Deploys Fighter Jet Squadron to Afghan Border to Protect Airspace

The Afghan ministry stressed that the artillery shelling in eastern Afghanistan along the Durand Line — the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan — was continuing despite Kabul's repeated expression of concerns over the issue, according to the agency. Particular attention was drawn to the fact that the shelling had resulted in victims and in financial loses for locals.

The relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been tense due to frequent terrorist attacks in the border area and mutual accusations of cross-border shelling. Moreover, the ties are complicated by the issue of the Durand Line, which often sees exchanges of fire across the border between Pakistani and Afghan border guards.