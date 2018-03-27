Chinese Restaurant-Goer Melts Indian Hearts With Classic Bollywood Song

A Chinese man has garnered hundreds of thousands of fans in India with his rendering of the classic Bollywood song "Awaara Hoon" in a video which has since gone viral. The song was performed by legendary Indian actor Raj Kapoor in the film “Awara” in 1954.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A video of a Chinese national casually singing "Awaara Hoon" while dining at a restaurant with a group of friends was shared by the Beijing correspondent of an Indian news magazine on March 23 and it became an instant hit, with more than 200,000 views and counting.

"This Chinese man's simply amazing rendition of Awaara Hoon is lighting up China's Internet," reads the tagline of the video shared on twitter by journalist Anant Krishnan. The video has been retweeted by thousands of users.

This chinese man sings in hindi so much better than I can. Awaara Hoon is such classic song and he's amazing. https://t.co/AXZoVXa4cm — Azeem Ahmed (@Azeem259) 24 марта 2018 г.

Marvel: Infinity wars is the most ambitious crossover event in history



Chinese Awaara Hoon fan: Hold my soju https://t.co/G1fPeb6yle — 🏮Chang Xing🏮٩(^‿^)۶ (@The_Chang_Xing) 24 марта 2018 г.