Pyongyang Plans to Exchange Delegations With Moscow to Mark Anniversary of Ties

GENEVA (Sputnik) - North Korea plans an active exchange of delegations with Russia to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Jong Chungun, a member of the country's delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, told Sputnik on Monday.

"This year is the 70th anniversary of establishing contacts between the two sides. So I think we are planning to exchange many delegations in the fields of politics, economy and culture. To promote understanding and to exchange views on the international problems between the two sides. We are ready," Jong said at the 128th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

He noted that there had not been any official contacts yet and stressed a need to exchange delegations, especially to step up parliamentary contacts.

READ MORE: Kim Jong-un Visits China in First Overseas Trip Since Assuming Power — Reports

Diplomatic relations between North Korea and the Soviet Union were established in October 1948 soon after the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) was proclaimed.

READ MORE: Gangnam Style: S Korea Wants Pop Star Psy to Play Peacemaker with the North