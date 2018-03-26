Register
26 March 2018
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang

    Kim Jong-un Visits China in First Overseas Trip Since Assuming Power – Reports

    The alleged trip takes place on the eve of the upcoming negotiations with the US President Donald Trump. No official statement has been issued about the purpose or length of the visit.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Beijing on a visit, Bloomberg reports. Japan's Nippon News Network showed footage of the green train with yellow lines that Kim Jong-un was presumably using to arrive in China. His predecessor also used such a train during his visits.

    Various sources in China report enhanced security at multiple railway stations along the way that Kim might have used. There were also reports on social media that security measures were implemented in Beijing similar to those used during official visits of foreign delegations.

    No official statements were made by either of the countries to support the reports. The alleged visit comes in wake of upcoming negotiations between the leaders of North Korea and the US. If the reports are true, then it is the first overseas trip by Kim Jong-un since assuming his post; although he has been abroad before, when he studied in Switzerland.

    Tags:
    reports, security measures, visit, Bloomberg, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
