Russian Defense Ministry to Open Office in Laos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry plans opening an office in Laos where experts will provide assistance to the Lao side on the use of Russian-made military equipment, an order published on the official legal information website read.

"In order to provide assistance to the Lao side on issues of defense cooperation… [the agreement] aims to create an office of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Lao People's Democratic Republic," an order published on the official legal information website said.

The document stated that the office is funded by the Lao side, and the staff's medical care and security are to be guaranteed by Laos. The office will consist of the head of the mission, his deputy, the translator, and their family members. The status of all is tantamount to diplomatic.

In compliance with the agreement, the mission will have the right to visit Lao military units which operate Russian-made military equipment. It is stated that the mission's experts will not have the right to partake in military operations, but act as instructors only.

In September 2017, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith signed an agreement on defense cooperation, on the construction of the Sekong-5 hydropower plant in Laos, on the fight against terrorism, on-air communication and a cooperation roadmap on the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes.