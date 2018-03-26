Register
21:33 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Indian police officer. (File)

    Alleged Gang Rapists Face Mob Fury as Police Parade Them on the Streets

    © AP Photo/ Aijaz Rahi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 40

    The mob fury on display in Bhopal, where four alleged rapists were paraded by the police, has elicited a mixed response on social media. While some have called it a fit punishment for rapists, others say exposing the suspects to mob violence was inappropriate, as their crime was yet to be proven.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Police in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh paraded four persons on the streets of Bhopal after they were arrested on suspicion of gang-raping a teenager. As they were paraded in public, angry onlookers pelted them with stones, while some women even thrashed them with shoes and sticks, according to local media.

    WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

    A senior journalist from Bhopal says the state administration has ordered the police to crack down heavily on crimes against women.

    "The incident is not a routine but it might have happened following chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's recent call to the police to crack down on crime against women" senior journalist P. Naveen told Sputnik. 

    According to the police, one of the rapists was the victim's lover, who allegedly blackmailed her to accompany him to a room where he was joined by three of his friends to rape her.

    "All four accused were booked for gang-rape and abduction, among other charges. The girl's former boyfriend asked her on Saturday to meet him at a restaurant, claiming he had something important to tell her. While she reached, he snatched her mobile phone and told her that if she wanted it back, she would have to come with him to his friend's room. She was forced to go with him on his motorcycle," senior police officer Rahul Lodha told the media.

    Reactions on social media have been mixed. While some people supported the idea of parading rapists in order to instill fear among criminals, others say it was unbecoming of the police to expose the accused to public wrath, as their alleged crime is yet to be proven in a court of law.

    Related:

    Indian Men Take to the Streets Shirtless to Protest Rape (PHOTOS)
    Mob Justice: Two Rape Accused Lynched by Angry Mob in India's North East (VIDEO)
    Swedish Cop Grilled for Calling Gang Rape Migrant-Related 'Cultural Phenomenon'
    'Glad I'm not Working There': Danish Police Mock Swedish Rape Investigations
    Tags:
    crime, abduction, mob, rape, women, police, justice, Bhopal, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse