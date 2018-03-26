Register
14:43 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

    Japan’s PM Abe on Defensive Amid Corruption Allegations

    © AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The ongoing corruption scandal in Japan is undermining Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s political influence both at home and abroad, and even within his own party, as Japan is bracing for the momentous talks with North Korea.

    Kristian Rouz — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has apologized in the ongoing scandal surrounding his alleged approval of a sale of public land at a fraction of its market value. This comes as his approval ratings tanked in two separate polls. Meanwhile, Japan's Finance Ministry is denying Abe's complicity in the questionable deal.

    On Monday, PM Abe answered questions in the Parliament concerning the deal, in which he allegedly gave regulatory approval to the unprofitable sale of land to a school management company with ties to his wife.

    "This problem has shaken the people's confidence in the administration," Abe said. "As head of the government, I keenly feel my responsibility and would like to deeply apologize to the people."

    The scandal has been brewing for weeks, and most recently, an Asahi News Network poll has shown Abe's approval rating decline by 11.7 percent to just 32.6 — meantime, his disapproval rose 13.2 percent to 54.9 percent.

    A separate poll from the well-respected Nikkei newspaper has revealed Abe's popularity dropped to 42 percent, whilst his disapproval rating was 49 percent.

    READ MORE: South Korean Ex-President Faces Interrogation Over Corruption Charges — Reports

    This comes despite the Abe cabinet's recent success reviving the Japanese economy after decades of stagnation and zero inflation, supported by a robust increase in wages, stock market gains, and an acceleration in economic activity.

    PM Abe is also being accused of attempting to cover up the details of the deal. Finance Minister Taro Aso is now facing a mounting pressure to resign. However, a high-ranking Finance Ministry official said in his testimony to the Parliament that neither the Prime Minister nor the Finance Minister was involved in altering the document to advance the deal.

    The Bank of Japan
    © Wikipedia/ Fg2
    Japan PM Abe to Keep BOJ Governor Kuroda for Second Term
    Previously, an independent probe had revealed the deal wouldn't have been approved by the regulators unless certain changes were made to the documents. The Japanese public suspect PM Abe or members of his cabinet could've made the alterations, which would also constitute an abuse of authority, adding to the pressure of cronyism and neglect accusations.

    On Tuesday, former Finance Ministry official Nobuhisa Sagawa is set to testify before Parliament. Sagawa oversaw the deal during his tenure in the government.

    The scandal comes at a very inopportune moment for the Abe cabinet. Japan is preparing for the crucial talks with North Korea, whilst Abe himself — who won his third term in last year's election in a landslide — is aiming to re-write the Japanese Constitution.

    The constitution was drafted by the US occupation forces after the fall of the Japanese Empire back in 1945. Now PM Abe is seeking to abolish the pacifist clause in Japan's main law, allowing the use of the nation's military for purposes other than fully-justified self-defense.

    "The time has finally come to tackle constitutional revision, which has been a task since the founding of the party," Abe said also on Monday. "Let's stipulate the Self-Defense Forces and put an end to a controversy about violation of the Constitution."

    However, his interview in the Parliament was followed by a street rally in Tokyo. The protesters carried banners that read "Go to jail Abe" and "No constitutional revision or war."

    "We're protesting to defeat Abe's government through our voices and the anger of the people," the 69-year-old protester in Tokyo, Fumiko Katsuragi, said.

    This comes as Japan is feeling increasingly exposed in the face of recent developments in North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. On the other hand, the Japanese public has been increasingly anxious about nuclear-related matters — particularly so after the 2011 Fukushima incident.
    Additionally, his declining popular support could prevent Abe from being re-elected as the leader of the ruling Liberal-Democratic Party (LDP). Abe is planning to win the third term as LDP leader in a September vote.

    READ MORE: Police Interrogate Israeli PM Netanyahu and His Wife Over Corruption Charges

    The nuclear and military issues are very controversial and divisive within Japanese society, and the outrage over Abe's alleged corruption might hinder the LDP's effort to advance constitutional change. This, in turn, could hamper Japan's ability to undertake an effective military response to an external threat.
    Additionally, Japan — along with South Korea — are coming to the negotiating table with North Korea weakened by internal turmoil and mutual accusations surrounding the so-called "comfort women" from World War II.

    However, Abe is still full of optimism, capitalizing on the robust economic expansion in his country. He said he is hoping to resolve the corruption allegations and to win back popular support. Meanwhile, the LDP does not always appoint its premier based on popular opinion, as the party leader is elected exclusively by LDP members.

    Related:

    Public Support for Japanese PM Abe's Government Drops by 3% From December – Poll
    Japan Intends to Enhance Defense Potential Amid North Korean Threat - Abe
    Japan's PM Abe Meets With Putin More Often Than With Other World Leaders - Envoy
    Tags:
    talks, Shinzo Abe, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse