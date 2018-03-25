Majority of US Citizens Support Planned Trump-Kim Summit - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The majority of US citizens, 63 percent, approve of President Donald Trump’s decision to agree to a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the results of a Fox News Poll showed on Sunday.

The share of those who negatively treat the prospect for such a meeting amounts to 30 percent.

When asked to suggest who will get the better deal as a result of the summit, 42 percent of respondents pointed to Trump, while only 26 percent believed that the talks would play into Kim’s hands. A total of 19 percent said that the summit would be either mutually beneficial or a failure for both sides, with 14 percent finding it difficult to predict.

The poll, commissioned by Fox News, was conducted on March 18-21 by Anderson Robbins Research and Shaw & Company Research. The survey was based on phone interviews and involved 1,014 randomly chosen people nationwide, with the margin of error not exceeding three percentage points.

On March 5-6, a high-ranking South Korean delegation visited North Korea, where it held a meeting with country's leader Kim Jong Un. After the delegation's return, the South Korean presidential office announced that Seoul and Pyongyang had reached a historic agreement on holding the third ever summit of the countries’ leaders in late April. Additionally, Kim expressed his willingness to hold talks with the United States. Trump accepted the invitation to meet with Kim by the end of May.