Register
19:53 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists and engineers monitor the movements of India's Mars orbiter at their Spacecraft Control Centre in Bangalore, India (File)

    Indian Space Agency Postpones Second Moon Mission to October

    © AP Photo/ Aijaz Rahi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Indian space agency’s second mission to the moon is cited as being the most complex and highly ambitious mission it has ever undrtaken. Indian scientists also plan to build igloo-like structures using lunar soil and other suitable materials on the Moon.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) — India's state-owned space agency — has deferred the launch of Chandrayaan-2, the country's second mission to the moon, to October this year. The ISRO chief has said that it needs to perform some more tests before the launch. The launch was initially scheduled for April this year. 

    READ MORE: India to Experiment With Igloo-like Structures on the Moon — Minister

    "Initially, we had planned an April launch for Chandrayaan-2, but in the review, a meeting held a few days ago with experts from the across the country, it was decided that more tests are needed before the mission can be launched. Hence, the mission cannot be launched in April. We have fixed the launch for October," K Sivan, ISRO chief told reporters on Friday. 

    Earlier this month, Jitendra Singh, India's Minister of State for Space had informed that the Orbiter completed the thermo-vacuum test while Lander sensors and actuators were tested on the ground to validate the performance and the results were satisfactory.

    "The rover flight model is being assembled. Payloads are in various stages of delivery for spacecraft integration," Jitendra Singh had said in the Parliament.

    A plane passes by as the moon sets over trees during a phenomena that combined a supermoon, a blue moon and a lunar eclipse in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Chuck Burton
    India Prepares For Second Lunar Mission with Chandrayaan-2
    The Chandrayaan-2 mission involves many complex elements like a soft landing, rover separation, and movement on the lunar surface, in addition to the operations of the Orbiter. The rover has been designed in such a way that it will have the power to spend a lunar day or 14 Earth days on the moon's surface and walk up to 150-200 meters. The rover will then send data and images of the lunar surface back to the Earth through the orbiter. ISRO had launched its first moon mission, Chandrayaan-I, in October 2008. 

    Meanwhile, ISRO Chief K Sivan has announced that the communication satellite GSAT-6 which will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota on March 29. The GSAT-6, which will have a lifespan of nearly 10 years, will be put into orbit by a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F08) and will be similar to GSAT-6.

    Related:

    Indian Space Agency Successfully Launches Country's 100th Satellite
    ‘Space for Peace Shrinks’: Indian Army Kills Three Pakistani Soldiers in Kashmir
    Indian Space Agency, Israeli Counterpart to Formalize Strategic Collaborations
    Indian Space Organisation Ensures Protection of Satellites From Space Debris
    Tags:
    moon, payload, satellite, space, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Phoenix Rises: Destroyed Cities That Were Rebuilt
    Phoenix Rises: Destroyed Cities That Were Rebuilt
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse