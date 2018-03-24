Papua New Guinea Hit by 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Papua New Guinean island of New Britain on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the quake was registered at 11:23 GMT, with the epicenter located some 141 kilometers (over 87 miles) to the east of the town of Kimbe, at a depth of 67.8 kilometers.

There has been no information on victims or damage caused by the tremor.

READ MORE: Japan Observes Minute's Silence for 16,000 Victims of 2011 Earthquake (PHOTOS)

Papua New Guinea is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffer from powerful earthquakes. In late February, the country was hit by the 7.5-magnitude earthquake with dozens of people having been killed. Several powerful tremors were also registered earlier in March.