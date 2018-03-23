Register
00:07 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    USS Mustin (November 15, 2017, off the coast of Japan)

    Beijing Slams US Decision to Sail Warship Through Disputed South China Sea

    © U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pat Morrissey
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    8113

    Beijing condemned a US Navy freedom of navigation operation on Friday that sent a Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer near disputed islets in the South China Sea.

    China's Defense Ministry stated March 23 that the United States harmed China's sovereignty and jeopardized its security by conducting the operation earlier that day. The ministry accused the US of having conducted a "serious military provocation."

    In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Navy frigate Huangshan, left, and Russian Navy antisubmarine ship Admiral Tributs take part in a joint naval drill at sea off south China's Guangdong Province.
    © AP Photo/ Zha Chunming/Xinhua
    Beijing Building World’s Largest Drone Ship Test Site by South China Sea

    Specifically, the USS Mustin, whose motto is "Always Be Bold," cruised within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef in the Spratly archipelago, US officials told Reuters. The atoll was once a fisherman's shelter yet has evolved into a full on military base with the help of China's artificial island construction activities.

    According to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, China has installed anti-aircraft guns and probably close-in weapon systems (CIWS) on Mischief Reef. A CIWS is intended to spot and neutralize short-range hostile missiles or aircraft.

    The reef is also claimed by Taiwan, the Philippines and Vietnam.

    The Chinese Defense Ministry said that the US vessel was "warned off" by frigates from the People's Liberation Army-Navy. Beijing also announced that a navy exercise would take place in disputed waters on March 23.

    Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China arrive on their armoured vehicles at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    China to Apply ‘Military Pressure’ Against US for Signing of Taiwan Travel Act

    On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that new tariffs would target between $50 and $60 billion worth of Chinese-made goods exported to the US, adding that it would be the "first of many" actions taken to reduce the US trade deficit with China.

    China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Friday that it was soliciting public opinions regarding a policy that intends to "impose tariffs on certain products imported from the United States." A spokesman for the ministry said that a tentative list of products to tax contains seven categories and 128 products.

    Related:

    US Navy to Dispense With Almost 140 F/A-18 Fighter Jets
    US Navy: Floating US Military Base in Arctic Accompained by 3 Nuclear Submarines
    China Slams US Navy’s ‘Recklessness’ in Disputed South China Sea Territories
    US Navy: China Militarizing South China Sea With 7 New Bases
    WATCH: Houthi Forces Capture US Navy Underwater Drone
    Tags:
    freedom of navigation, Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, United States, China, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Choose Me
    Choose Me
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok