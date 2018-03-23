Register
18:59 GMT +323 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Thai dancers perform a group classical dance during traditional Thai New Year celebrations or Songkran festival at Phra Singha temple in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand. (File)

    Thai Women Urged Not to Look Too Sexy - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Wichai Taprieu
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Sexual assaults and harassment have attracted increased attention around the globe, following the launch of the anti-harassment campaign #MeToo. Thailand is no exception.

    Thai women are encouraged to avoid wearing sexy outfits as a means to prevent sexual harassment during the country’s famous water festival Songkran, The Bangkok Post reported.

    According to the media outlet, the Department of Local Administration’s director-general Sutthipong Chulcharoen stated that local authorities would urge women not to dress revealingly in order to avoid becoming a victim of sexual assault and establish alcohol-free zones during the next month’s festivities. 

    Sex workers. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Dita Alangkara
    Dude, Where's My Porn? Vanishing Adult Content Befuddles Sex Workers
    Meanwhile, Jader Chaowilai, director of the Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation, called for the government to protect women better. Her address was supported by 30 women who had previously experienced sexual harassment during the festival.

    The Songkran Festival, an annual event held on April 13, is marked by public water fights and is expected to see more than half a million of visitors.

    Related:

    Best Mate? WATCH World's First Male Sex Robot Who Can Also Tell a Joke
    Dude, Where's My Porn? Vanishing Adult Content Befuddles Sex Workers
    After Sadistic Sex Abuse & Deadly Drill Scandals, German Army Again Under Fire
    Tags:
    sexual harassment, sex, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse