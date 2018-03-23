Thai Women Urged Not to Look Too Sexy - Reports

Sexual assaults and harassment have attracted increased attention around the globe, following the launch of the anti-harassment campaign #MeToo. Thailand is no exception.

Thai women are encouraged to avoid wearing sexy outfits as a means to prevent sexual harassment during the country’s famous water festival Songkran, The Bangkok Post reported.

According to the media outlet, the Department of Local Administration’s director-general Sutthipong Chulcharoen stated that local authorities would urge women not to dress revealingly in order to avoid becoming a victim of sexual assault and establish alcohol-free zones during the next month’s festivities.

Meanwhile, Jader Chaowilai, director of the Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation, called for the government to protect women better. Her address was supported by 30 women who had previously experienced sexual harassment during the festival.

The Songkran Festival, an annual event held on April 13, is marked by public water fights and is expected to see more than half a million of visitors.