Thai Women Urged Not to Look Too Sexy - Reports

Thai women are encouraged to avoid wearing sexy outfits as a means to prevent sexual harassment during the country’s famous water festival Songkran, The Bangkok Post reported.
According to the media outlet, the Department of Local Administration’s director-general Sutthipong Chulcharoen stated that local authorities would urge women not to dress revealingly in order to avoid becoming a victim of sexual assault and establish alcohol-free zones during the next month’s festivities.
The Songkran Festival, an annual event held on April 13, is marked by public water fights and is expected to see more than half a million of visitors.
All comments
Show new comments (0)