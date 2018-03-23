India Calls Off World Convention on Tibet to Reset Ties With China

New Delhi (Sputnik): Ahead of the Beijing visit by Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj slated for next month, the Tibetan parliament in exile, based in India's Dharamshala, has confirmed the cancelation of the seventh World Parliamentarians' Convention on Tibet that was to be held in New Delhi around the same time.
"The preparation was going on in full swing. But suddenly it was decided to cancel the event," Tsering Dhondup, spokesperson for the Dalai Lama's office told Sputnik.
The spokesperson further said that it was unlikely that the event would be held at a later date.
India’s defense and foreign ministers and PM to pay visits to China. Indian media portraying this as a “reset” in India-China relations. Note: China has signaled no such intent. Indeed, China is sending its commerce minister to boost its already asymmetrical trade ties with India— Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) March 23, 2018
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit China for the SCO Summit later this year. Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan will also be visiting India this year.
