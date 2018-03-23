Register
23 March 2018
    Male, the capital of Maldives

    India: Revocation of Emergency in Maldives is Welcome But Concerns Remain

    Asia & Pacific
    India says its security is closely intertwined with that of the Maldives and that President Abdullah Yameen must not only restore the independence of the judiciary but also initiate a dialogue with all stakeholders to re-establish the complete normalcy disrupted by his political decisions.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has welcomed the revocation of the state of emergency in the Maldives by President Abdulla Yameen after 45 days of political upheaval in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation.  

    "While this is one step towards addressing the issues related to the prevailing political situation in that country, a number of concerns expressed by the international community still remain to be addressed," India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday evening.

    READ MORE: Maldives Leader Lifts State of Emergency — Presidential Office

    Nevertheless, India has emphatically called upon the government of the Maldives to fully restore the independence of the judiciary and to initiate dialogue with political stakeholders.

    "We call upon the Government of the Maldives to restore all Articles of the Constitution, to allow the Supreme Court and other branches of the judiciary to operate in full independence, to promote and support the free and proper functioning of Parliament, to implement the Supreme Court's full bench order of February 1, 2018 and to support a genuine political dialogue with all opposition parties," MEA added.

    India has also asked the Yameen government to ensure the credible restoration of the political process, as well as the rule of law before the elections are announced this year. 

    READ MORE: Maldives Declines Indian Invite for Joint Exercise, Analysts Cite China as Cause

    "As a neighbor whose security is closely intertwined with that of the Maldives, India wishes to see a stable, peaceful and prosperous Maldives that meets the aspiration of its citizens," MEA concluded.

    The Maldives plunged into political crisis when the government led by President Abdulla Yameen clamped down on top judges after the apex court dismissed the conviction of opposition leaders including the exiled former Prime Minister Mohamad Nasheed. During the period of emergency, opposition leaders and judges have been sent to jail — a step condemned by the international community including India.

