US Must Treat Confucius Institute Fairly Mulling 'Foreign Agent' Status – China

"As for the statements voiced by certain people in the United States in regards to the Confucius Institute, I think that it may disappoint China to some extent. The statements of certain people in the United States are nothing but a reflection of their own stance on the world and on development of China… We hope that these people will set aside their outdated concepts and be objective in their judgments about the development of China and of the world," Hua told reporters in response to a corresponding question.
READ MORE: Iraq War: How China Outpaced the US in the Struggle for Iraqi Oil
The diplomat added that the goal of the Confucius Institute was to promote cooperation between China and other countries in the spheres of education and culture, as well as push forward efforts aimed at promoting mutual understanding and friendship between nations.
READ MORE: China’s New Leadership Lineup Shows Focus on US-China Relations — Analysts
All comments
Show new comments (0)