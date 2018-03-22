Register
18:01 GMT +322 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Confucius Institute in Canada

    US Must Treat Confucius Institute Fairly Mulling 'Foreign Agent' Status – China

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday said that Washington should be more objective on issues related to China's Confucius Institute amid discussions of a bill that would require the non-profit's cultural centers to register as "foreign agents" in the United States.

    "As for the statements voiced by certain people in the United States in regards to the Confucius Institute, I think that it may disappoint China to some extent. The statements of certain people in the United States are nothing but a reflection of their own stance on the world and on development of China… We hope that these people will set aside their outdated concepts and be objective in their judgments about the development of China and of the world," Hua told reporters in response to a corresponding question.

    READ MORE: Iraq War: How China Outpaced the US in the Struggle for Iraqi Oil

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    China to US: No One Would Win From Potential Trade War
    The Foreign Influence Transparency Act is currently under consideration in the US Congress. Within the framework of the act, a number of institutions that receive foreign funding and operate on US soil, including the Confucius Institute's centers, would be obliged to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) if they promote the political agenda of foreign governments.

    The diplomat added that the goal of the Confucius Institute was to promote cooperation between China and other countries in the spheres of education and culture, as well as push forward efforts aimed at promoting mutual understanding and friendship between nations.

    READ MORE: China’s New Leadership Lineup Shows Focus on US-China Relations — Analysts

    Related:

    Iraq War: How China Outpaced the US in the Struggle for Iraqi Oil
    China’s New Leadership Lineup Shows Focus on US-China Relations - Analysts
    China to US: No One Would Win From Potential Trade War
    China to Apply ‘Military Pressure’ Against US for Signing of Taiwan Travel Act
    'Direct Interference': China's MoD Slams US-Taiwan Travel Act
    After US Pressure, Djibouti Seizes Control of Port Rather than Gift it to China
    China Vows Response if US Imposes New Trade Tariffs on Beijing
    Tags:
    institute, foreign agent, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse