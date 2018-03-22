Indian Navy’s Remote-Piloted Spy Drone Crashes Due to Engine Failure

Israeli Aerospace Industries’ MK-II Spy Drone is capable of flying 18 hours at a stretch and the Indian Navy used to deploy it at a height of 20,000 feet above the sea level.

New Delhi (Sputnik) – An Israel-made remotely piloted aircraft operated by the Indian Navy has crashed in Porbandar in the western state of Gujarat. This is the third accident involving the aircraft in three years.

"A remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy, operating from Porbandar, crashed close to the air base at about 1,000 hours (Indian standard time) today, soon after take-off. There has been no injury to anyone. Preliminary inputs indicate failure of the RPA engine," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The remotely-piloted MK-II UAV aircraft also crashed while taking off at Willingdon Island during a routine surveillance mission last November.

In March 2016, the Indian Navy had also lost another type of drone – Heron — due to engine failure.