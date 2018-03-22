India Successfully Tests BrahMos Cruise Missile - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India successfully tested a supersonic cruise missile BrahMos on Thursday, the country's Defense Ministry said, adding that this would help India to enhance its security.

"Formidable Supersonic Cruise Missile #BrahMos was successfully flight tested at 8:42 AM today at Pokhran test range, Rajasthan. The precision strike weapon with Indian-made seeker flew in its designated trajectory and hit the target with pin-point accuracy… The successful test will further bolster our national security," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

#Breaking Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, which has become the preferred conventional precision-strike weapon for the armed forces, successfully tested for the first time with Indian-made seeker at Pokhran at 8.42 am. File pix #BrahMos pic.twitter.com/TMvsrZ3WM5 — Rajat Pandit (@rajatpTOI) March 22, 2018

​In late November, India successfully test-fired the BrahMos cruise missile — jointly developed and produced by India and Russia — from a Su-30MKI fighter for the first time. The Indian Defense Ministry then stated that the new missile would significantly enhance the combat capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

READ MORE: World's 'Deadliest' Missile BrahMos to Achieve Hypersonic Speed Within 7 Years

The BrahMos — a portmanteau of Brahmaputra and Moscow — is a missile that has been jointly developed and produced by the two states since 1998. The first successful BrahMos launch took place in 2001. The missile has a range of 180 miles and can carry a conventional warhead of up to 660 pounds. BrahMos missiles can be launched from warships and submarines as well as from aircraft and land-based launchers.