Helicopter Crashes Off Australian East Coast Killing 2 People - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A helicopter has crashed off the coast of northeastern Australia killing two people and injuring three others, local media reported Wednesday.

The Whitsunday Air Services chopper crashed near Hamilton Island in the state of Queensland, according to Nine News Australia.

"We are extremely saddened by this incident and our deepest condolences are with the families of all of the passengers… [We] will be suspending all operations while a full review process is undertaken," the operator said as quoted by media outlet.

Whitsunday Air Services added that the accident occurred when the helicopter was approaching to land. The investigation into the causes of the incident is underway.