Maldivian Ex-President Charged With Terrorism Reportedly Faces Remand Hearing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Maldivian President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom and chief justice Abdulla Saeed, both charged with terrorism, will appear before the court for their remand hearings on Wednesday, local media reported.

The hearings were initially set for Tuesday, but canceled, Avas Online newspaper reported.

Gayoom, Saeed as well as several opposition lawmakers — a total of nine people — were charged with terrorism and obstruction of justice over their alleged plan to overthrow the government.

The police detained the former president and other politicians in February, after the government imposed a state of emergency. The authorities are reportedly planning to lift the measure on Thursday.

The situation in the country grew tense after the country's Supreme Court decided to overturn the sentences of several opposition figures, including former President Mohamed Nasheed, and reinstate 12 lawmakers in parliament. The authorities said the Supreme Court decree was an attempt to topple the government.