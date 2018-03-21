South Korea, DPRK, US May Hold Trilateral Summit

TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korea, North Korea and the United States may hold a trilateral summit to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and ensure peace in the region, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday.

Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are scheduled to meet in late April in the demilitarized zone on the southern side of the border village of Panmunjeom. US President Donald Trump has also expressed his readiness to hold talks with Kim.

"Holding a North Korea-US summit following a South-North Korea summit itself is a historical event. And depending on their outcomes, they may lead to a three-way summit of South, North and US," Moon said attending a meeting of the South Korean committee on preparations for the upcoming inter-Korean dialogue, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The president pointed out that the main goals of the talks were denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and ensuring peace.

"We must completely resolve the issues of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and establishing peace through these upcoming talks and others that will follow," Moon added.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula became significantly tense in 2017 after Pyongyang conducted several ballistic missile launches and a nuclear test in violation of UN resolutions.

The situation de-escalated before the Winter Olympics that were held in South Korea’s Pyeongchang with North Korean athletes having been allowed to perform in the games. The opening ceremony on February 9 was attended by North Korea's Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly President Kim Yong Nam as well as Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong, who delivered an invitation to Moon to visit Pyongyang for a third inter-Korean summit.

Later, South Korean diplomats delivered a message from North Korean leader to Donald Trump, in which the former expressed his willingness to hold direct talks.