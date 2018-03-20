Register
16:48 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A person takes pictures of the Sentinel-2B satellite of the European Space Agency (ESA) prior to its launch in French Guiana, in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, on November 15, 2016

    India, EU to Have Free Access to Each Other’s Earth Observation Satellite Data

    © AFP 2018/ Jerry Lampen / ANP
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    As per the arrangement, while data gathered by India's Oceansat-2, Megha-Tropiques, Scatsat-1, SARAL, INSAT-3D, and INSAT-3DR will be made available for distribution on Europe's Copernicus hub, India will have free access to data from the EU’s Copernicus family of satellites.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The European Commission and India, on Monday, signed a crucial Earth observation co-operation arrangement, which will provide India with free, full and open access to data from the EU's Copernicus hub on climate change as well as land, ocean, and atmosphere monitoring. The hub also provides support in the forecasting, management, and mitigation of natural disasters.

    These services are enabled by the Earth observation data obtained from the six Copernicus Sentinel satellites currently in orbit, as well as a number of contributing missions from other operators.

    The EU will also provide technical assistance to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for the establishment of high-bandwidth connections, in particular through the setting up of mirror servers, data storage, and archive facilities. The arrangement will also benefit various government agencies, academia, and the private sector.

    "Partner countries can take advantage of Earth observation data as a tool for economic development. This can benefit businesses and entrepreneurs in the EU and partner countries through increased collaboration and partnerships," the European Commission said in a statement.

    READ MORE: Space Carsharing: SpaceX Launches Secret US Military Payload With Com Satellite

     In return, India will provide the European partners of the Copernicus program with free access to the data gathered by India's own Earth observation satellites. The United States and Australia have a similar arrangement with the EU regarding satellite data sharing while the arrangement with Brazil, Chile, and Columbia was signed on March 8th in Sao Paulo, Brazil. 

    Despite a wide-ranging Earth observation program, India has used the services of Copernicus twince- first in 2013 when a tropical storm hit the Odisha coast, and second in October 2014 when floods hit the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. The Indian government had accessed the data to assess the damage caused by these natural disasters.

     

     

    Related:

    Navy's New Satellite Network to Be Fitted With Advanced Data Transfer Gear
    Satellite Data Shows North Korea Tightening Security At Missile Launch Site
    Russia Reduces Reliance on Foreign Satellite Data - Space Agency
    Russia Urges US to Reveal Satellite Data on MH17 Crash
    Tags:
    data sharing, satellite data, monitoring, cooperation, European Union, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Day of the Submariner in Pictures
    Day of the Russian Submariner in Pictures
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse