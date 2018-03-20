Register
15:11 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone

    Hopes of 39 Indian Families Shatter as Daesh Captives in Iraq Confirmed 'Dead'

    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Daesh* abducted 40 Indians in Mosul, Iraq in June 2014. One of them reportedly escaped by posing as a Muslim of Bangladeshi origin. The remaining 39 were then taken to Badoosh and killed by the terror group, according to India’s foreign ministry.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has declared that 39 Indians who were believed to have been held captive by the Daesh in Mosul are dead. Swaraj informed the Indian Parliament on Tuesday that deep penetration radar confirmed that there were no Indians among those currently in Daesh's captivity. Fearing they were already killed, bodies buried at a suspected site were exhumed and sent to Baghdad for DNA sample verification and they matched with those of the missing Indians. Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said that the DNA samples of 38 victims have matched while that of the 39th person has matched up to 70 percent.

    "The government had earlier assured us that my brother and other persons will be alive. We met the Foreign Minister several times, every time she assured us that the government is doing its best to find the Indians abducted by ISIS (Daesh*). But today Sushma Swaraj ji said that they'd all been killed, we are completely shattered now," Dimplejeet Kaur, sister of Dharminder from Gurdaspur, one of the victims, told Sputnik.

    Harjit Kaur, wife of another victim, Gurcharan Singh, said that the announcement has left her shocked.

    READ MORE: India Hopes to Send Junior Minister to Trace Missing Indians in Iraq

    Last year, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj had brushed aside all the speculations about the death of the abductees, arguing that she would not declare they were dead unless there was concrete evidence to prove it.  

    Minister of State for External Affairs General V K Singh will be visiting Iraq to bring back the mortal remains to India.

    "General V. K. Singh will go to Iraq to bring back mortal remains of Indians killed in Iraq. The plane carrying mortal remains will first go to Amritsar, then to Patna and then to Kolkata," Sushma Swaraj said, addressing the Parliament.

     

    * Daesh (ISIS) is a terrorist group which is banned in Russia

    Related:

    Daesh May Be Planning Lone Wolf Attack in India's Jammu & Kashmir - Top Cop
    Daesh in India: Recruiter Exhorts Operatives to Target Hindu Congregations
    India Offers Military Assistance to Iraq in Its Fight Against Daesh - Envoy
    India-Born Chief Daesh Recruiter Named Global Terrorist by US
    Tags:
    speculation, Abducted, Daesh, deaths, captives, Daesh, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, India, mosul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Day of the Submariner in Pictures
    Day of the Russian Submariner in Pictures
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse