13:02 GMT +320 March 2018
    Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the opening of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China September 3, 2017

    China Posing No Threat to Other Countries - President Xi

    © REUTERS/ Fred Dufour/Pool
    BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is developing peacefully, does not seek hegemony and expansion posing no threat to other states, country's President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

    "China will not seek hegemony and expansion, only those, who are usually threatening others, regard everyone as a threat," Xi said speaking at the closing ceremony of the first session of the 13th Chinese National People's Congress (NPC).

    The president pointed out that the Chinese people wanted to maintain peace and development for the whole mankind.

    READ MORE: China to Apply ‘Military Pressure' Against US for Signing of Taiwan Travel Act

    "China seeks justice and objectiveness in the international relations, calling for solving all the problems in the world through consultations between all nations," Xi noted.

    In this undated photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese H-6K bomber patrols the islands and reefs in the South China Sea.
    © AP Photo/ Xinhua
    Beijing Blames External Forces for Sowing Discord in South China Sea
    The Chinese leader added that Beijing was not going to impose its will on other states but would not allow other countries to impose their will on China.

    This year's National People's Congress kicked off on March 5 and will finish on Tuesday. During the session the lawmakers chose country's top officials and abolished presidential term limits, allowing Xi to keep power indefinitely.

    Tags:
    development, Xi Jinping, China
