McMaster Meets S Korean, Japanese Counterparts to Discuss Kim-Trump Summit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster met his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in the city of San Francisco over the weekend to discuss the upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the White House said in a press release on Monday.

"National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster of the United States, National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong of the Republic of Korea, and Secretary General of the National Security Secretariat Shotaro Yachi of Japan held a trilateral meeting on March 17 and 18 in San Francisco to discuss the permanent denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the planned inter-Korean summit and United States-Democratic People’s Republic of Korea summit," the release said.

The three national security advisers agreed to continue their close coordination in the weeks ahead, the release said.

On March 5-6, a high-ranking South Korean delegation visited North Korea for talks with Kim Jong-un. South Korean diplomats later delivered a message from Kim Jong-un to Donald Trump, in which the former expressed his willingness to hold direct talks. Trump accepted the invitation to meet with Kim by the end of May.