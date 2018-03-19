Chinese National People's Congress Appoint Four New Vice-Premiers

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Legislators of the 13th Chinese National People's Congress appointed former People's Liberation Army Rocket Force Commander Wei Fenghe as the Chinese defense minister.

Wang Yi has been reappointed as the Chinese foreign minister.The lawmakers also approved the change of all four vice-premiers during the voting early on Monday.

The member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee, Han Zheng, was appointed First Vice-Premier.

© REUTERS/ Thomas Peter Chinese Parliament Re-Elects Xi Jinping as President

Chief Economic Advisor to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Liu He, and members of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, Sun Chunlan and Hu Chunhua, were also promoted as vice-premiers.

Candidates for ministerial positions were nominated by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who was re-elected to his post on Sunday.

The session of the National People's Congress, which began on March 5, will finish its work on March 20. On the final day, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was re-elected for the second term, will present an official speech, and Premier Li Keqiang will give a traditional press conference.