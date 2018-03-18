Duterte to International Court: You Have No Power Here, 'Not in Million Years'

Giving a speech in front of cadets graduating from the Philippine Military Academy, the Philippine president unleashed on the International Criminal Court, currently investigating the deaths of nearly 4,000 Filipinos who have been killed by police during the ongoing major crackdown on drugs in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte urged all signatory countries to the Rome Statute to withdraw from the treaty, slamming the International Criminal Court (ICC; established by the provisions of the statute) for numerous violations of due process in the course of its investigation into killings in the country. He made the call while giving a speech at the Philippine Military Academy on March 18.

"I will convince everybody now under the treaty to get out, get out, it's rude, […] It is not a document that was prepared by anybody, it's EU-sponsored," Duterte said.

READ MORE: Duterte Spokesman: Philippines' Withdrawal From ICC 'Beginning of End' for Court

He also noted that although the Philippines signed the Rome Statute, it doesn't fall under the ICC's jurisdiction, as the treaty was never published in the government journal, which is required by country's law for it to be valid. He added that the ICC therefore has no jurisdiction over him, "not in a million years."

Duterte announced his country's withdrawal from the ICC on March 14, blaming it and the UN for painting him "as a ruthless and heartless violator of human rights." Chairman of the Philippines' Commission on Human Rights Chito Gascon has branded Duterte's move as "a reversal that will be viewed as encouraging impunity to continue." Some critics of the president note that he can't withdraw the country from the statute by his own decision, but requires the senate's permission.

READ MORE: Duterte Threatens to Throw UN Experts Coming to Philippines ‘to the Crocodiles'

Rodrigo Duterte came under fire from human rights organizations and has drawn ICC attention to his "war on drugs" campaign, which has allegedly led to the unlawful and extrajudicial killing of thousands of people, purportedly linked to drug cartels, by police forces. Duterte denies all allegations, claiming that the international organizations are just "puppets" used in attempts to oust him.