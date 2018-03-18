Duck Overboard! Giant Inflatable Mascot Hits Indian Ocean

A giant duck called Daphne got carried away by the current as members of a swimming club, which used it as a mascot, were preparing for a carnival. The club has offered a reward for helping them retrieve it.

"What the Duck!" might well be the exclamation of some sailors near the west Australian coast in the coming days, as the giant inflatable mascot of the Cockburn Masters Swimming Club has willfully set sail in the waters of the Indian Ocean. The swimming club from Western Australia was preparing for a carnival when suddenly Daphne (that was the name of the duck) was carried away by the current. Peter Marr, the club's president, tried to swim after it, but was no match for the mascot's skills (or the current's speed).

"I probably overestimated my ability and underestimated Daphne's hunger for freedom," Marr said in his interview to the channel ABC.

The club posted a reward on its Facebook page, promising free passes to the club's special event next year, as well as some swimming merchandise. ABC reported rumors of sighting the lost rubber duck near Geraldton, 440 kilometers (273 miles) to the north of its departure point.

Several hours ago the club's president Peter Marr reported that Daphne had been found, but is yet to be returned to its owners. He didn't specify the location where it was found or the name of the rescuer.