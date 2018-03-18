Register
    'Direct Interference': China's MoD Slams US-Taiwan Travel Act

    Asia & Pacific
    The passage of US legislation encouraging greater diplomatic exchanges with Taiwan could seriously undermine Washington’s relations with Beijing, the Chinese Defense Ministry has warned.

    In a statement on Sunday, Wu Qian, the spokesman for the ministry, slammed Washington's Taiwan Travel Act as direct meddling in China's domestic affairs, which could jeopardize cooperation between the two countries’ militaries.

    “The Chinese Armed Forces are resolutely against the Taiwan Travel Act signed on March 16. This is a clear violation of the 'One China' principle and the provisions of the three US-Chinese joint communiques. This is a direct interference into China's domestic affairs harming the relations between the military forces of two countries," Wu said.

    He added that “Taiwan is an integral part of China and the issue of Taiwan is an internal affair of the People’s Republic of China.”

    US President Donald Trump signs a memorandum.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Signs Taiwan Travel Act Encouraging US, Taiwan Officials' Visits - White House
    According to Wu Qian, Beijing had demanded that Washington “invariably honors its commitments and corrects its mistakes.”

    China is also demanding that the United States refrain from implementing the provisions of the Taiwan Travel Act, break off contacts with the Taiwanese military and cancel arms sales to the island “to avoid causing serious harm to Sino-US ties and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait region.”

    On Friday, President Donald Trump signed off on the Taiwan Travel Act which seeks to stimulate visits between officials of all levels from Taiwan and the United States.

    The legislation also calls for closer ties between Washington and Taipei.

    READ MORE: Taipei Crows, Beijing Seethes as US Congress Passes Taiwan Friendship Bill

    Beijing regards Taiwan as its province and an inalienable part of the country.

    The United States honors Beijing’s “one China” policy and maintains formal ties with the People’s Republic rather than the island of Taiwan, which China sees as a breakaway province which one day will be reunified with the mainland.

