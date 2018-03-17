China's Gov't to Assign 'Rating' to All Country's Citizens - Reports

A controversial move by the government of the Asian nation has already been compared to the novel "1984" by English novelist George Orwell.

The Chinese authorities have decided to introduce a so-called social credit system that will assign a personal rating to all of China's citizens, Reuters has reported.

The rating will be applied, regarding such criteria as education, income rate, career achievments as well people's conduct on the Internet.

Those, who have a low rating will face a number of problems, including difficulties in finding a job and bying tickets on planes and trains.

The system will add or remove a point for every action performed by a Chinese citizens and even the history of Internet purchases can seriously affect the reputation.