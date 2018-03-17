China's Gov't to Assign 'Rating' to All Country's Citizens - Reports

The Chinese authorities have decided to introduce a so-called social credit system that will assign a personal rating to all of China's citizens, Reuters has reported.
Those, who have a low rating will face a number of problems, including difficulties in finding a job and bying tickets on planes and trains.
The system will add or remove a point for every action performed by a Chinese citizens and even the history of Internet purchases can seriously affect the reputation.
