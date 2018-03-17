Plane Crashes in Philippines Leaving 10 People Dead - Reports

The incident occurred in the province of Bulacan when the plane heading from the city of Plaridel for Laoag crashed, the channel informed. At least five people reportedly died in a house the plane crashed into.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), the crashed Piper PA-23 Apache plane belonged to the Lite Air Express airline.
"All aircraft operated by Lite Air Express are grounded pending the result of the investigation," CAAP said in a statement, as quoted by the CNN Philippines.
The cause of the incident remains unknown.
