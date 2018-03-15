Indonesia Enacts Law Potentially Criminalizing Parliament Critics - Reports

"I understand and I know that […] the law will remain valid even without my signature. Therefore, to solve the issue, the public is welcomed to file a judicial review with the Constitutional Court," Jokowi said, as quoted by the Jakarta Post newspaper.
The MD3 law paves a way to press charges against anyone who "disrespects parliament or its members," but does not define what disrespect means and does not outline possible minimum or maximum prison terms for its violation.
The law also presumes that any probe of a parliamentarian must be approved by the House Ethics Council, which has the right to block investigations by Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission.
On Wednesday, the country's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo refused to sign the law, but it was enacted automatically one month after the House of Representatives passed the MD3 bill on February 12.
