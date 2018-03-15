Register
21:12 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A person gets out of the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarter in Geneva (File)

    'Strategic Partner' US Knocks on WTO's Door Over India's Trade Policy

    © AFP 2018/ FRED DUFOUR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    113

    The US has launched a massive trade war against India, challenging the country's trade policy in its entirety at the World Trade Organization. The US has argued that subsidies give Indian companies an unfair advantage over their American counterparts.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer announced on Wednesday night that the US has requested dispute settlement consultations with the Government of India at the World Trade Organization (WTO) challenging Indian export subsidy programs.

    "These apparent export subsidies provide financial benefits to Indian exporters that allow them to sell their goods more cheaply to the detriment of American workers and manufacturers," a press statement issued by the USTR reads.

    "These export subsidy programs harm American workers by creating an uneven playing field on which they must compete," the statement further reads.

    The challenge covers India's decades-old programs like the special economic zone, the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme; Export Oriented Units Scheme and sector-specific schemes, including the Electronics Hardware Technology Parks Scheme; Export Promotion Capital Goods Scheme; and the duty-free imports for exporters program.

    READ MORE: India Slams US for Blocking Hunger Solution at WTO

    The US has alleged that through these programs, India provides exemptions from certain duties, taxes, and fees; reduces import duty liability; and benefits numerous Indian exporters, including producers of steel products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, information technology products, textiles, and apparel.  

    "According to Indian Government documents, thousands of Indian companies are receiving benefits totaling over $7 billion annually from these programs," the USTR has claimed.  

    The US has cited provisions in the WTO's Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures which allowed least developed countries and developing countries to provide export incentives to any sector that has a share of below 3.25% in global exports provided the per capita gross national income (GNI) of the concerned country is below $1000 per annum at the 1990 exchange rate. The provisions say that country has to stop all export incentives if per capita GNI of such a country crosses $1000 for three consecutive years.

    According to a notification by the Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, India's GNI has crossed the $1000 mark for 2013, 2014 and 2015. The USTR alleged that despite the expiry of India's exemption in 2015, India has continued or even increased coverage of schemes like Merchandise Exports from India Scheme.

    READ MORE: Indian Expert Blames US for WTO Stalemate

    Under WTO rules, India and the US are now required to try to resolve the matter through bilateral consultation, following which a dispute settlement mechanism under WTO would give its verdict on the matter.

    Related:

    India Files Complaint to WTO Over US Visa Fees, Caps
    No More US Chicken Legs: India Protests WTO Ruling to Lift Import Ban
    India, US Resolve WTO Food Security Issue: Indian Commerce Minister
    India pushes for WTO reform
    Tags:
    trade dispute, fair trade, protectionism, export, World Trade Organization (WTO), Robert Lighthizer, India, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok