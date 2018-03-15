Japan Finance Minister to Skip G20 Over Land Sale Scandal – Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso will skip next week’s G20 meeting to attend a parliamentary hearing on a scandalous sale of public land, Kyodo news agency said Thursday.

Aso will attend a budget committee debate over his links to a school operator who bought the land at a heavily discounted price, according to the agency.

His ministry confirmed earlier this week that the parliament had been given redacted documents on the deal, which omitted references to Aso and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife Akie.

Vice Minister Minoru Kihara will reportedly travel to Argentina in Aso’s place to attend the meeting of finance chiefs and central bankers, scheduled for March 19-20.