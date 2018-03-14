Register
22:47 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Eurofighter Typhoon Flight tests with Taurus KEPD 350 missile

    South Korea Buys 90 Taurus Bunker Busting Cruise Missiles

    © Photo: MBDA Systems
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    South Korea has inked an agreement with European defense contractors to purchase 90 Taurus KEPD 350 long-range precision-guided cruise missiles. The weapons, estimated to carry a price tag of around $108 million, are to be used in their pre-emptive strike program as deterrence against a North Korean attack.

    "The contract was signed in late February," South Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) spokesperson Kang Hwan Seok told Yonhap Monday.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea Marks Historic ICBM Launches With Monuments

    South Korea already purchased 170 of the missiles in February 2013, but they weren't delivered until October 2016. The missiles were deployed on the South Korean Air Force's customized F-15K Slam Eagle fighter jets. They are a major component of South Korea's "Kill Chain" Korea Massive Punishment & Retaliation program, part of Seoul's deterrence strategy.

    Here's how "Kill Chain" works: if South Korea believes that a North Korean attack is imminent, they will launch a series of surgical strikes against crucial parts of Pyongyang's political and military apparatuses, integrating information with strikes to form a "kill chain" — hence the name.

    When tensions were sky-high on the Korean Peninsula in the summer of 2017, the South Korean military released a video of one of their F-15Ks destroying a target with a Taurus missile. "We made public the footage to show our resolve to destroy the leadership of the North Korean regime if it threatens the people of South Korea and the US with its nuclear weapons and missiles," a senior military officer told local media in July.

    This 13 December, 2004 US Navy handout image shows the conventionally powered aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67) as she returns to her homeport of Mayport, Florida
    © AFP 2018/ US NAVY/PH3 Joshua Karsten
    US May Rein in Nuclear Subs, Carriers from War Games Near Korean Peninsula

    The Taurus is a joint project between the German MBDA Deutschland GmbH and the Swedish Saab Bofors Dynamics. It is loaded with a 1,100 pound warhead that has penetrative capabilities, allowing it to take out bunkers — useful against North Korea, a mountainous nation with an infamous fondness for underground structures.

    The Taurus has a range of about 300 miles, can be loaded into aircraft and includes stealth characteristics such as a low-terrain flight pattern, allowing it to fly under most types of radar. The missile has a top speed of Mach 0.9.

    Germany and Spain field Taurus KEPD 350s and Sweden has also been considering a purchase. However, the variant South Korea has just bought is improved, equipped with an anti-spoofing module to prevent jamming.

    A worker walks by rolls of steel products at Posco steel mill in Pohang, south of Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 5, 2003
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    South Korea Requests US to Be Excluded From US Metal Tariffs - Reports

    Seoul is also upgrading their fighter fleet and may increase their order of 40 F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter jets to 60 in the near future. The Diplomat's Franz-Stefan Gady noted on Wednesday that South Korea remains deficient in its intelligence-gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

    Tensions have died down in the new year, with the two Koreas marching under one flag in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. They have also begun intra-Korean peace talks to defuse the missile crisis that has captured the world's attention since April 2017.

    Related:

    Meeting With Trump: Kim Wants 'to Show N Korea is Normal Country' - Prof.
    South Korea Requests US to Be Excluded From US Metal Tariffs - Reports
    Opening Ceremony of 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea (VIDEO)
    Japan Prime Minister Lauds North Korea Denuclearization Offer
    N Korea Sends 'Positive Signals' But There Is Long Way From Talks - Tillerson
    Tags:
    cruise missile, bunker buster, Taurus cruise missile, Korea Massive Punishment & Retaliation (KMPR), Kill Chain, F-15K Slam Eagle, F-15, North Korea's nuclear program, Saab Bofors Dynamics, MBDA, Defense Acquisition Program Administration, South Korean Air Force, Kang Hwan Seok, Sweden, Germany, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok