Russia Begins Delivery of Equipment for Unit-3 of India's Kudankulam NPP

Atomenergomash — a division of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM — has shipped out the first batch of equipment for the construction of the turbine for the third unit of India's Kudankulam nuclear power plan (NPP) on March 13.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The company said that two high-pressure heaters of a total requirement of four will be delivered to India using multimodal transport. It will be first shipped out from Podolsk by rail to Saint-Petersburg seaport, then by water transport through Baltic and Mediterranean Sea, Suez Canal, Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

READ MORE: Nuclear ABC: Rosatom Explains Nuclear Science to Indian School Children

"Particularly, the first two high-pressure heaters (HPH) were dispatched. This is a welded vertical apparatus with the lower disposition of the distributor water chamber. It is intended for feed water heating through condensation of steam. Four HPH will be delivered for each NPP unit," Atomenergomash said in a statement.

SC Atomenergomash is a supplier of the key equipment for Kudankulam NPP. The company manufactures steam generators, main circulation pumps, pressure compensators, pipe fittings, ancillary pumps, other equipment for reactor hall and turbine building.

© AP Photo/ Arun Sankar K., File Russian-Designed Kudankulam NPP in India Works at Full Capacity - Source

The working design documentation has been elaborated by Rosatom enterprise PJSC ZiO-Podolsk, which also implements the follow-up of the manufacturing and subsequent site mounting supervision on the nuclear power plant site.

In 2003-2004 PJSC ZiO-Podolsk manufactured equipment for Kudankulam NPP, units 1, 2: eight sets of the steam generators PGV-1000 each, moisture separator reheators MSR-1000-1, high-pressure heaters, and also 24 heat-exchanging modules of the passive heat removal system (PHRS), pipelines of different purposes and filters.

The first pour of concrete for reactor foundation slab of unit-3 was done on June 29, 2017. The units are expected to be completed in the year 2023-24.

READ MORE: Bangladesh’s First Nuclear Power Plant Likely to See Russia-India Collaboration

Meanwhile, the Indian government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for construction of twelve more nuclear power reactors — ten indigenous 700 MW Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) to be set up in fleet mode and two units of Light Water Reactors (LWRs) to be set up in cooperation with the Russian Federation.

It has also accorded "in principle" approval of sites for locating future reactors based both on indigenous technologies and with foreign technical cooperation to enhance nuclear power capacity in the country.