70 Years of India-Russia Relations: Celebrations to Continue Till October

The India Leg of the ‘India-Russia Friendship Motor Car Rally’ concluded in New Delhi on Tuesday after completing 9000 kilometers through central and northern India. The rally will reach Moscow by mid-May through the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The 18th India-Russia Annual Summit will be the "high point" of the celebrations marking 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations, according to the Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev. The summit is expected to be held in India in October 2018.

Kudashev was speaking to the media after receiving the India-Russia friendship motor car rally in New Delhi.

"It is dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the bilateral relationship. It overruns the points of Indo-Russian co-operation and thus, symbolizes the connectivity of generations, times, people and countries. It is a great event to host the last point of the rally at the heart of India in New Delhi which symbolizes the inseparable connect between India & the Russian Federation. It's good news that this rally could continue further on along the line of INSTC, thus making bringing closer the whole continent. I am proud to say that India and the Russian Federation are the leaders of this integration process," Kudashev said.

Commenting on bilateral cooperation in the nuclear energy sector, the Russian envoy said: "It (Kudankulum nuclear power plant) is a successful project. We are awaiting approval from the government of India for our second plant so that we can continue our contribution to the energy needs of India."

"The ties are excellent. The crucial and most important element of the relationship is the never-ending sympathy between the people of Russia and India," Kudashev added.