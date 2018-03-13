Register
23:15 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2017.

    North Korea Marks Historic ICBM Launches With Monuments

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    122

    Satellite analysis of several North Korean intercontinental-range ballistic missiles (ICBM) launch platforms has revealed that Pyongyang is building monuments at the sites to memorialize past ICBM tests.

    Specifically, the launch sites for the Hwasong-14, tested twice in 2017, and Hwasong-15, unsuccessfully tested once in 2017, are being marked with monuments. While North Korea has test-fired ICBMs before, the Hwasong-14 was the first and only North Korean ICBM to be successfully tested.

    A man impersonating US President Donald Trump (R) and another impersonating Kim Jong-un pose in the stands during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium
    © AFP 2018/ MOHD RASFAN
    S Korean President Welcomes Meeting Between US, N Korean Leaders as 'Historic Milestone'

    "It looks they took the site and added another concrete pad with a giant stone structure," wrote Dave Schmerler, the nuclear proliferation expert who discovered the monuments. "It looks like they did a lot of landscaping and manicuring. It looks a lot nicer than the other sparse parts of the country."

    "It's in the middle of nowhere, but it's within driving reach of the capital… it could be a touristy site… they cleaned up the launch pad, maintained grass, if you look at the vegetation nearby it's crappy and dead looking, but this area looks like a golf course."

    The 2017 tests marked the first time in history that North Korea actually had the capacity to (in theory) launch a nuclear attack against the United States, the culmination of 61 years of work.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the plenary session of the 3rd Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Japan Prime Minister Lauds North Korea Denuclearization Offer

    Not long after he took office as North Korea's leader, in 2012 Kim Jong Un claimed that his mission was to simultaneously develop nuclear deterrence and economic prosperity in the isolated Asian nation. North Korea has long sought a nuclear arsenal as a defense against foreign threats, although they have also threatened to launch preemptive strikes on rivals like the US, Japan, and South Korea on innumerable occasions.

    The successes of the Hwasong ICBM program have been a huge propaganda victory for North Korea, which has staged rallies and issued stamps to commemorate the tests.

    After almost a year of sky-high tensions, Kim announced March 6 that he was willing to meet with US President Donald Trump and, according to a statement from South Korean President Moon Jae In, stated his "willingness to denuclearize."

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, front left, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju, front right, inspects the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Korean Central News Agency
    North Korea Sending 'Positive Signals' But Remains Long Way From Talks With US - Tillerson

    "North Korea made it clear that it would have no reason to keep nuclear weapons if the military threat to the North was eliminated and its security guaranteed," the statement went on to say.

    But The Diplomat's Ankit Panda noted that the Hwasong monuments were another example of the celebratory campaign that has accompanied the launches — which is bad news for US leadership who seek North Korea's denuclearization. After all, if Pyongyang was willing to give up their nuclear weapons, why would they bring them into the spotlight with a monument?

    "The monuments are new. But they suggest an ongoing effort by the government to memorialise the event. Missile launches clearly mean a lot to the North Koreans," Shmerler wrote.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures during a interview with the Associated Press at the State Department in Washington, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US Urges African Nations to Put Diplomatic, Economic Pressure on N Korea - Tillerson

    "Looking at the cultural importance of these missile tests or at least how they're being used culturally with the building of these structures. It doesn't make sense they'll build monuments for these things and then be like, 'Yes, we'll give them up.'"

    Of course, North Korea is far from the only state to commemorate advances in its nuclear program with monuments. The US has a monument as the Trinity Test Site in New Mexico, the site of the first-ever nuclear explosion on the planet in June 1945.

    Related:

    N Korea Develops Its Weapons Program, 'While We're Not Talking' - Expert
    Will North Korea Agree to Drop Its Nuclear Program? Expert Explains
    South Korea Needs Cautious Optimism in Meeting With Kim Jong Un to Avoid Letdown
    Japan to Keep Pressuring N Korea to Abandon Nuclear Program - Cabinet Secretary
    S Korean President Not Planning to Ease Sanctions Against N Korea to Hold Summit
    Tags:
    denuclearization, propaganda, monument, Hwasong-15, Hwasong-14, North Korea's nuclear program, Dan Shmerler, Ankit Panda, Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok