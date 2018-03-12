Three Militants Killed, Kashmir Valley Shut Down and Braces for Violent Protests

Security has been tightened in India’s Jammu and Kashmir after the killing of three local militants. Security forces claim to have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the militants, who were allegedly planning a major attack in the area.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian security forces claim to have eliminated three terrorists in an early morning counter-insurgency operation in Hakura, a region of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.

Two of the slain militants have been identified as Eesa Fazli of Srinagar and Syed Owais of Kokernag. Police are reportedly trying to ascertain the identity of the third militant.

"It is pertinent to mention that among the slain militants, one was involved in a recent attack on a police guard post at Soura in which one police constable was killed," the Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson told the media.

3 terrorists killed at Hakura Anantnag. One of them is unidentified still. This group was involved in recent cop killing/ weapon snatching incidents. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) March 12, 2018

In anticipation of violent protests by sympathizers following the killing of the militants, the state administration has shut down all schools and colleges in the area. Pro-Kashmir independence political leaders Yasin Malik and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have been placed under house arrest.