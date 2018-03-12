South Korean National Security Adviser to Visit Russia on Tuesday

TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong will pay a visit to Russia on Tuesday to discuss recent contacts between Seoul and Pyongyang, a representative of the South Korean presidential office told Sputnik Monday.

"Chung Eui-yong will arrive in Russia on March 13 and will come back on Wedneday," the representative said.

It has not been yet decided with whom exactly Chung would meet in Moscow, the representative noted.

In September, Russian President Putin and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a meeting at the Third Eastern Economic Forum that was taking place in Vladivostok.

During the forum, South Korea’s President expressed hope that economic cooperation between Seoul and Moscow would increase in multiple areas. The president proposed building a Northeast Asia "super grid" to improve regional energy collaboration as well as create a multilateral economic and security protocol.