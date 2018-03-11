Register
    Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Closing ceremony - Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea - February 25, 2018 - U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, Ivanka Trump during the closing ceremony

    Turkish TV Reportedly Describes S Korean Pres, Ivanka Trump as 'Killer Couple'

    A Turkish broadcaster has incited fury in South Korea for its poor choice of images, inadvertently branding the Asian nation's President as a brutal murder suspect. Ivanka Trump is also involved.

    A Turkish broadcaster, Show TV, has found itself amidst an international scandal. It had aired an image of President Moon Jae-in, describing the South Korean head of state as a suspect in the murder of a Filipina maid.

    The controversial piece was aired on the February, 25, and the channel has since deleted the video online and sent formal apologies immediately after South Korea's embassy in Turkey sent the complaint. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs insists the guilty party should say “sorry” on-air.

    ​If my friends from Turkey hadn’t shown it to me, I probably wouldn't have heard about it. Is it a bad prank, Show TV? It’s unacceptable! President Moon Jae-in is a sincere and good man. #apologize

    "We made multiple complaints to the broadcaster through our embassy there immediately after the program was aired," a ministry official said, according to the Korean news agency Yonhap. "We have also called for assurances to prevent similar accidents from happening."

    In the segment, they also reportedly showed his photo with US President Donald Trump’s advisor and his daughter Ivanka during their meeting at the 2018 Olympics, identifying them as a "millionaire businessman and his wife" and a “killer couple”. Any complaints from the US on the matter have not been reported.

    READ MORE: From Crying Kid to Sanctions: A Look Into Ivanka's 'Wonderful' S Korea Visit

    Related:

    From Crying Kid to Sanctions: A Look Into Ivanka's 'Wonderful' S Korea Visit
    Ivanka Trump Briefs S Korean President on New North Korea Sanctions - Mnuchin
    South Korean President Moon Rules Out War With North
    Trump Meets President Moon: War or Peace in Korea?
    New Moon: Can New S Korean President Kick US THAAD Systems Out?
    Tags:
    diplomatic official, TV show, scandal, Moon Jae-in, Turkey, South Korea
