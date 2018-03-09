Register
21:36 GMT +309 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Euthanasia

    India's Top Court Legalizes Passive Euthanasia, Living Will

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Alberto Biscalchin / Euthanasia
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    It is now legal in India for terminally ill patients to refuse medical treatment. In the absence of a living will, it would be the discretion of family and doctors to decide if they want the patient to be taken off life support.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In a landmark judgment, India's Supreme Court on Friday ruled that "right to die with dignity" is a fundamental right, legalizing passive euthanasia and living wills. The court has, however, laid down stringent guidelines for the administration of passive euthanasia and the enforcement of living wills. A five-bench judge also defined the rule to implement the procedure in case there would be no living wills.

    A living will is a written document that allows a patient with deteriorating health or the terminally ill to choose not to remain in a vegetative state with life support system if he/she goes into a state when it will not be possible for them to express their wishes. It includes authorizing his/her family to withdraw life support system in case a medical board declared that they were beyond medical help.

    READ MORE: India Readies Law for Passive Euthanasia

    "Today, the Supreme Court has delivered a historic judgment. Constitution bench has cleared the air on all the issues relating to advanced directives or living wills or what we called passive euthanasia. The court has held that an individual has full right to decide that he should not take any kind of medical treatment or he should not keep alive by artificial support systems and if that person so decides that the decision of that individual is binding or the doctors and his/her family and they have to respect his/her decision; they have to give affect to his/her decision," Prashant Bhushan, an advocate who appeared on behalf of the NGO Common Cause, which filed the plea, said, explaining the judgment outside the Supreme Court.

    "Secondly, if a person gives an advance directive or gives a living will saying that if I become unconscious and I am in a situation where my life can only be prolonged by artificial life support systems then that advance directive has to be honored by his family and doctors," he said, adding, "thirdly, if a person has not expressed his will and if he can only be kept alive by artificial life support systems, then the doctors and the family members can take the decision to withdraw life support."

    The Narendra Modi government said before the court that it has already mooted a bill governing passive euthanasia and "living power of attorney." Until the bill takes the shape of a law, the Supreme Court's guidelines will be in force to execute any case related to passive euthanasia. 

    syringe
    © Flickr/ ZaldyImg
    New Dutch Law Would Allow Citizens to Choose When They ‘Complete Life’
    In 2005, the NGO Common Cause filed a petition before the court, arguing that when a medical expert is of the opinion that a person afflicted with a terminal disease has reached a point of no return, he should be given the right to refuse life support. India's law commission in its 241st Report titled "Passive Euthanasia- A Relook" had proposed that a legislation be enacted on "Passive Euthanasia." The Commission had also prepared a draft Bill — the medical treatment of terminally ill patients (protection of patients and medical practitioners) Bill.

    READ MORE: Dead to Rights: Canada’s Senate Passes Euthanasia Billa

    In India, the case of Aruna Shanbaug first introduced passive euthanasia as a matter of public debate. Shanbaug, a nurse, had been left in a vegetative state after being brutally raped and assaulted in 1973 at the Mumbai hospital she worked at. After spending over three decades in the hospital in an unconscious state, despite showing no improvement, human rights activist and journalist Pinki Virani took up her case and appealed before the apex court to allow Shanbaugh to die. In 2011, the court did not allow Shanbaug to die but it did pass a landmark judgment back then that opened the door for passive euthanasia in the rarest of rare cases. Shanbaugh died in 2015.

    Related:

    Euthanasia, Assisted Suicide 'Just Cheaper' Than Medical Treatment
    Colorado Backs Euthanasia in State-Wide Ballot
    Euthanasia Around the World: How Dutch Example Led Way to More Assisted Suicides
    Japan Care Facility Attacker Revealed as Euthanasia Supporter
    Tags:
    Terminal Illness, Right to Die, support, euthanasia, health, Supreme Court of India, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (March 3-9)
    This Week in Pictures (March 3-9)
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok