Register
08:55 GMT +309 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Aluminium-Herstellung in China

    'Attack on Normal Global Trade Order': China Urges US to Scrap Metal Tariffs

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 40

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - China called on the United States to abandon its new tariffs on metal imports, which it described as an attack on global trade, in a statement on Friday by the Ministry of Commence.

    "China urges the US to respect the authority of the multilateral trade system and promptly annul the measures," Wang Hejun, the ministry’s trade remedy and investigation bureau chief, said.

    He argued that the US decision to impose 25-percent duties on steel and 10 percent on aluminium harmed both US and other nations’ interests, and was "an attack on the normal global trade order."

    The commerce authority warned that China was going to assess the damage from US actions and take "strong measures" to protect its vested rights and interests.

    Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the results of their meeting in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    China Vows 'Necessary Measures' in Event of Trade War with US
    Meanwhile, several other nations around the globe responded to the Trump's newly-adopted protectionist measures. The British international trade secretary Liam Fox on Thursday criticized the White House for taking a wrong approach, saying that such moves "never really work".

    Canada's foreign minister said Thursday that the country would continue pressing for protections for its metal industry even after the United States exempted it indefinitely from its new import tariffs.

    Donald Trump signed a proclamation earlier in the day, imposing 25 and 10-percent tariffs respectively on steel and aluminium imports over national security concerns. Canada and Mexico were excluded while the North American Free Trade Agreement is being renegotiated.

    Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said that "thorough, measured and effective" lobbying efforts would continue to shield the industry and its workers, according to CBC.

     

    Related:

    China Vows 'Necessary Measures' in Event of Trade War with US
    China Expresses ‘Unhappiness’ Over US Aircraft Carrier in Vietnam
    Chinese Takeover of Djibouti Port Would Have ‘Significant’ Consequences for US
    China’s Hypersonic Tech Poses Existential Risk to US Carrier Fleet
    US Mulls Opportunities to Cooperate With China at Military Base in Djibouti
    Tags:
    import tariffs, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian supermodel Irina Shayk at the 70th Cannes International Film Festival.
    Extraordinary Beauty: World Famous Russian Women
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok