Register
19:23 GMT +308 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This picture taken on March 12, 2015 shows Zhou Qunfei, chairwoman and president of Hunan-based Lens Technology, during an interview in Changsha, central China's Hunan province

    Who Runs the World: Chinese Women Dominate Self-Made Rich Women List

    © AFP 2018/ STR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    For the eighth year, China has dominated a list of self-made women billionaires, with Chinese women holding the top four places of the rich list compiled by the publishers Hurun.

    According to the Hurun Report, there are 2,694 billionaires in the world, that is 437 more than the last year.

    "A boom in China, a weak dollar and a 26% hike in Nasdaq have led to a surge in dollar billionaires across the world," Rupert Hoogewerf, Hurun Report Chairman, and Chief Researcher. 

    Four of the top 10 richest self-made women in the world are from China and 28 of the 50 women listed.

    Zhou Qunfei, the founder of a major smartphone screen maker, Lens Technology, is the world's richest self-made woman, with $9.8 billion in contracts with Apple and Samsung. According to the Forbes list of the World's Billionaires, she is in 198th place with $7.8 billion. She reportedly lost her mother as a child and quit school at the age of 16 to work.

    Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson, right, testifies in court Monday, May 4, 2015, in Las Vegas. Steven Jacobs, former Sands Macau resort chief, is suing Sands China and Las Vegas Sands Corp. over a wrongful termination case.
    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    Billionaire Sheldon Adelson Aiding Zionist Group’s Push to Oust McMaster
    In second place is real-estate magnate Wu Yajun from the western city of Chongqing, who is worth $9.3 billion after her wealth jumped 83% in the last 12 months, informs Hurun Report. She occpies 202nd place on the Forbes list.

    Yajun beat out another female developer, Chen Lihua who topped the self-made female rich list in 2017, shifted to third place after her fortune grew only slightly from $7.2 billion to $8.1 billion last year. Beijing-born Lihua governs the investment company FuWah and is married to popular Chinese TV star Chi Zhongrui.

    READ MORE: Want to Live Forever? Well, You Could If You're a Billionaire

    Women occupied 15% of the 2018 Global Rich List, the same proportion as last year with a total of 32 more female self-made billionaires with 184, up from 152, according to the Hurun researchers.

    Related:

    Sexist Ikea TV Ad Sparks Outrage Among Women in China
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    North Korea Trafficking Women to China - Reports
    Ordinary Women Rise Against Patriarchal Practices in India and Make a Difference
    Tags:
    self-made, billionaires, women, Hurun, Forbes, Rupert Hoogewerf, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian supermodel Irina Shayk at the 70th Cannes International Film Festival.
    Extraordinary Beauty: World Famous Russian Women
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok