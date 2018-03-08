Beijing Blames External Forces for Sowing Discord in South China Sea

BEIJING (Sputnik) - External forces are flexing military muscle in the South China Sea in a bid to destabilize the region after tensions began to ease, China's foreign minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

"The main problem is that certain external forces are unhappy that the situation in the region has improved. They are making provocations, trying to sow chaos and send a heavily-armed craft to the South China Sea in a show of force," he said.

Wang Yi, who was speaking at an annual press conference, referred to militarization as the biggest challenge for stability in the region.

The South China Sea, a strategically and economically key maritime region, is disputed between numerous countries in the region. Beijing has been pushing its claim on the area by constructing artificial islands around the disputed Spratly Island chain.

The US has been further escalating the situation by conducting patrolling and performing drills with its allies in the region. Washington claims that its actions are to ensure freedom of navigation, while Beijing calls the move a violation of its territorial sovereignty.